British Media Awards

Added 1 hour ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

British Media Awards: Rising Star Award

Emily West, team lead, operations engineering at Sovrn has been named this year's recipient of the Rising Star Award at the 2018 British Media Awards.

British Media Awards: Rising Star Award

Winners

Gold 

Emily West, team lead, operations engineering, Sovrn

Emily West joined ad tech developer OnScroll back in April 2016 straight from university, and prior to its acquisition by US company Sovrn. She has since been promoted twice within the operations team and now heads up the operations engineering function of the UK business.

Before joining Sovrn, West had no prior knowledge of the ad tech industry or a technical background, yet she has demonstrated strategic thinking, outstanding customer service skills and the ability to investigate and articulate highly technical issues with a clear, effective and productive manner.

One standout project took place In the lead up to Black Friday and the busy retail month of December. West planned an optimisation project that involved identifying key accounts that would benefit from an audit and optimisation.

The nature of the work involved many late nights and early starts to ensure everything was optimised before the deadline.

During this project, West also identified an opportunity for a publisher to increase revenues.

Sovrn says West has developed a very high aptitude for product development and has a strong empathy for the engineering team, playing a key part in the business’ success to date.

 

Silver

Sarah Thompson, brand digital development

News UK

Bronze



Grace Bowden

Ascential

Shortlist 

  • Mollie Hammond, junior beauty blog writer for Superdrug Dare, The River Group
  • Jacqui Kavanagh, Refinery29
  • Lauren Carbran, content editor of The Scents blog for The Perfume Shop, The River Group
  • Shehab Khan, news reporter, The Independent, Independent Digital News and Media

 

 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now