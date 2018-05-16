British Media Awards: Rising Star Award

Winners

Gold

Emily West, team lead, operations engineering, Sovrn

Emily West joined ad tech developer OnScroll back in April 2016 straight from university, and prior to its acquisition by US company Sovrn. She has since been promoted twice within the operations team and now heads up the operations engineering function of the UK business.

Before joining Sovrn, West had no prior knowledge of the ad tech industry or a technical background, yet she has demonstrated strategic thinking, outstanding customer service skills and the ability to investigate and articulate highly technical issues with a clear, effective and productive manner.

One standout project took place In the lead up to Black Friday and the busy retail month of December. West planned an optimisation project that involved identifying key accounts that would benefit from an audit and optimisation.

The nature of the work involved many late nights and early starts to ensure everything was optimised before the deadline.

During this project, West also identified an opportunity for a publisher to increase revenues.

Sovrn says West has developed a very high aptitude for product development and has a strong empathy for the engineering team, playing a key part in the business’ success to date.

Silver Sarah Thompson, brand digital development News UK Bronze



Grace Bowden Ascential

Shortlist