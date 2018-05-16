British Media Awards

Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

British Media Awards: Tech Provider of the Year

LoopMe's cutting-edge solutions, based on artificial intelligence, have brought innovation to the ad tech industry. It won the Tech Provider of the Year category at the 2018 British Media Awards.

British Media Awards: Tech Provider of the Year

Winners

Gold 

LoopMe


Digital advertising firm LoopMe, founded in 2012, develops solutions based on cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI). In 2016, it launched PurchaseLoop, the first media product that uses AI to optimise campaigns to brand metrics such as purchase intent and brand affinity.

With PurchaseLoop, artificial intelligence learns from consumer feedback to optimise video and rich media mobile campaigns in real time, while an AI engine uses survey responses from both control and exposed groups to build a predictive model.

Since its launch, more than 150 PurchaseLoop campaigns have run worldwide, with agencies such as OMD, Starcom and Vizeum, for brands including Heineken, McDonald’s and Microsoft. PurchaseLoop campaigns delivered two times more uplift than traditional advertising optimisation against a control.

Other products developed by LoopMe include PurchaseLoop Foot Traffic, which addresses falling traffic to stores; factors such as time of day, browsing behaviour, where users were shown the ad and previous locations are used to build a predictive model. LoopMe’s AI uses this to determine the likelihood of the user going to a store after being shown an ad.

Brands using this technology have included retailers, QSR and automotive brands, which have typically seen a 25% uplift in foot traffic.

Silver

Reuters

Bronze

Google UK

 

 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now