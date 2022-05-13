British Media Awards winners 2022: Best Commercial use of Data

In 2020, Reach kicked off a customer value strategy (CVS) which was entirely focused on collecting and retaining registered customers, through multiple new content streams, newsletters, apps, commerce and ecommerce initiatives.

In 2021 Reach focused on utilising that data to offer more engaging content and more effective advertiser solutions, placing first party data at the heart of its sales pitches.

Through its diverse portfolio of brands and content, Reach had numerous audience groups with numerous passions - from football, to baking, to pets. It created a Reach iD enabling it to identify users across all their interactions and link them with one single golden customer iD, across all its products and brands.

This single view of its customers has been used by all teams within Reach including commercial and editorial, as well as its innovation, customer and product teams, to optimise processes and to come up with ideas for new products, services and segments.

The CVS has allowed Reach to build a suite of new advertising products to take to market called “Plus”, with products including Audience+, Customer+ and Geo+. With the additional data points, Reach has been able to build up a more detailed picture of its customers.

Judges said the strategy and tactics were ‘super clear, as are their impact on results’. The customer-data-led approach increased client-direct and agency-direct sales and enabled the business to post significant profits in 2021.

Highly Commended:

Nucleus Emotional Targeting by News UK

In 2021 News UK launched Nucleus, its first party data platform, bringing together the data assets of the business’ diverse brand portfolio.

Nucleus encompasses a range of different products and features that leverage News UK’s data, but one of its most ground-breaking and transformative is Nucleus Emotional Targeting, which offers brands and agencies the ability to target advertising based on emotional context.

This emotional context adds a new vector for targeting advertising that moves beyond the dry demographics of age, gender and income to recognise that users’ advertising response is as much to do with their emotional state as it is to do with their demographic status.

It also opens up a far larger pool of inventory than may traditionally be available if targeting is driven purely by demographic insight. Judges said it was a very innovative approach to audience targeting.

Take me back to the British Media Awards winners list