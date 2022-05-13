British Media Awards winners 2022: Best D&I Initiative

With women’s representation still shockingly low at almost every level of government, Dods created Women in Westminster: The 100 initiative - a platform celebrating the outstanding achievements of women in public life.

The inaugural 2020 event had been a huge success and there were bigger expectations for the 2021 event, but just as many challenges: a global pandemic, virtual event fatigue and a format that relied on in-person interaction.

Developed in partnership with The House magazine, the only publication written, produced and edited by and for parliamentarians, Dods created a standalone moment of applause and praise for women across Westminster to tie in with International Women’s Day 2021.

Dods engaged with a number of high-profile women working across the Westminster sector in politics, journalism, public affairs and the civil service to create a board of Patrons to provide advice and support for the initiative, and to highlight its passion for increasing recognition for women working across the political sphere.

The Women in Westminster print supplement was distributed to over 2,000 House magazine subscribers and Dods created an interactive gallery to showcase women on the list, which received more than 12,000 views. With no in-person ceremony, winners were celebrated via social media and an exclusive podcast.

Judges said it was a great initiative with impressive results, inspiring future generations of women to pursue a career in politics.

Highly Commended:

Virgin Radio Pride UK by News UK

News UK-owned station Virgin Radio UK launched Virgin Radio Pride UK in June 2021 to bring together the LGBTQ+ community during the pandemic and create a radio space for LGBTQ+ celebration and storytelling.

One of its central aims was to bring to life cancelled Pride festivals around the UK, partnering with local Pride celebrations from various places including Blackpool, Oxford, Grampian, Liverpool, Norwich and the Isle of Wight, to showcase diversity across the UK.

The summer pop-up station set out to reduce inequality by addressing important issues in the core programming, sparking conversations around topics such as: trans-rights, gay adoption issues, living with HIV and helping parents understand LGBTQ+ issues by working closely with various LGBTQ+ partners.

Due to its success, Virgin Radio Pride UK is returning next summer to continue to promote diversity and inclusion and to campaign for positive change.

