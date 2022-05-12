Staff
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

British Media Awards winners 2022: Best Sustainability Initiative

The winner in this category is The Sky Zero Footprint Fund.

British Media Awards winners 2022: Best Sustainability Initiative

Sky has been committed to reducing its impact on the environment for the past 15 years. With the climate crisis’s devastating impact on the planet, Sky wanted the advertising industry to sit up and take notice. It launched the Sky Zero Footprint Fund in March 2021, a £2m advertising fund designed to help businesses accelerate and amplify initiatives that drive positive behavioural change and which have a tangible impact on creating a more sustainable future.

Sky also wanted to use the opportunity to nurture new relationships with creative agencies and bring sustainable brands to TV for the first time. The fund was open to media agencies, creative agencies and brands, with winning entries selected by a panel of judges with strong views on advertising, creativity and sustainability. There was a first prize of £1m media value, and four runner up prizes to the value of £250,000 each.

The top 10 entries on paper entered a virtual ‘Dragon’s Den’ with the judges, where each brand presented a concept that would accelerate positive sustainable behaviour and could demonstrate the tangible impact that their idea would have. Five winners were announced in August.

The Fund generated advertiser leads, editorial coverage and conversation across social media. Judges said it was a great initiative that was in keeping with Sky’s focus on sustainability.

Take me back to the British Media Awards winners list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Win £200 Amazon voucher: Take part in Performance Marketing World’s 2022 Careers Survey

Win £200 Amazon voucher: Take part in Performance Marketing World’s 2022 Careers Survey

Promoted

Added 33 hours ago
Worldwide
Shopability: the 3 fundamentals you need to know

Shopability: the 3 fundamentals you need to know

Promoted

May 12, 2022
5 TV ads to put a spring in your step

5 TV ads to put a spring in your step

Promoted

May 06, 2022
Liz Barnsdale IPA iList 2022

Liz Barnsdale IPA iList 2022

Promoted

May 04, 2022