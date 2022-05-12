British Media Awards winners 2022: Best Sustainability Initiative

Sky has been committed to reducing its impact on the environment for the past 15 years. With the climate crisis’s devastating impact on the planet, Sky wanted the advertising industry to sit up and take notice. It launched the Sky Zero Footprint Fund in March 2021, a £2m advertising fund designed to help businesses accelerate and amplify initiatives that drive positive behavioural change and which have a tangible impact on creating a more sustainable future.

Sky also wanted to use the opportunity to nurture new relationships with creative agencies and bring sustainable brands to TV for the first time. The fund was open to media agencies, creative agencies and brands, with winning entries selected by a panel of judges with strong views on advertising, creativity and sustainability. There was a first prize of £1m media value, and four runner up prizes to the value of £250,000 each.

The top 10 entries on paper entered a virtual ‘Dragon’s Den’ with the judges, where each brand presented a concept that would accelerate positive sustainable behaviour and could demonstrate the tangible impact that their idea would have. Five winners were announced in August.

The Fund generated advertiser leads, editorial coverage and conversation across social media. Judges said it was a great initiative that was in keeping with Sky’s focus on sustainability.

