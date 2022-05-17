British Media Awards winners 2022: Brand of the Year (Business Media)

In 2022, the Financial Times unveiled a new iteration of its New Agenda platform, which was launched in 2019. The global brand campaign, titled ‘Letters to this New World’, encouraged public reflection on life pre and post-pandemic, giving a voice to lessons learned.

The content-led campaign featured a series of hard-hitting open letters addressing themes such as climate change, the world of work, digital finance and global inequality. FT journalists contributed, alongside FT staff and thought leaders around the world.

Alongside the FT’s own print and online editions, the global brand creative ran on digital, audio, in cinemas and out of home, reaching audiences in the UK, US, EMEA and APAC. A 30-second TV ad titled ‘The Speech’ aired in the UK, US and Germany, featuring global leaders such as Jacinda Ardern, Kristalina Georgieva and Malala Yousafzai.

The ‘Letters’ campaign drove 2.25 million quality reads of FT content and delivered an impressive number of new digital subscriptions, particularly in the US, a major growth market for the FT. Podcast partnerships with the campaign were responsible for an uplift in consideration of the FT as a go-to news source among US audiences. The FT’s Free to Read Day, using New Agenda branding, saw the paywall on FT.com dropped on 3 November 2021. This coincided with COP26, and aimed to attract new, non-subscriber readers to the FT’s climate coverage, and was promoted via a multi-channel marketing campaign.

The FT also expanded its provision of free FT content to schools and colleges worldwide through the FT Schools initiative and launched How To Spend It Arabic.

