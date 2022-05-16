British Media Awards winners 2022: Brand of the Year (Consumer Media)

A new editorial strategy to diversify Gay Times magazine’s content offering resulted in the business investing more heavily in new formats, taking the magazine into a new digital-only era which resulted in 2021 being Gay Times’ most successful year on record.

Gay Times became the first LGBTQ+ media publication to pass one million followers on Instagram and it also launched its first podcast in 2021. Drag Race-themed show Snatched! was an instant hit, charting at number 2 in the UK’s Entertainment News chart and consistently remaining in the Top 10. The return of flagship award show Gay Times Honours also gained huge mainstream coverage.

Gay Times also worked with some of the world’s biggest brands for partnership content that authentically resonates with an LGBTQ+ audience. Highlights include its collaboration with Apple Music which supports emerging LGBTQ+ music talent and recolouring black and white archive images for the first time from Pride’s past with Skittles. It paired a young LGBTQ+ activist with a subject from the photography for an inter-generational video conversation which played out across Instagram and Twitter and achieved high engagement and positive sentiment with its audience.

There was significant growth across the brand’s website and social channels, with an increase in unique users for 2021, while social engagement figures also rose year-on-year. A refocused Gay Times magazine now reaches more than five million people per issue.

Take me back to the British Media Awards winners list