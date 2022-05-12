Staff
British Media Awards winners 2022: Business Leader of the Year (Business Media)

The winner in this category is Finola McDonnell, chief communications and marketing officer, Financial Times.

As chief communications and marketing officer, Fiona McDonnell oversees global communications, brand, commercial and experiential marketing, design, partnerships and events for the Financial Times.

In 2021, she devised and launched the second phase of the FT’s new brand platform ‘The New Agenda’, first introduced in 2019 and which aims to position the FT at the forefront of debate about the disruption of established corporate and economic models, and what should come next.

The multi-channel brand campaign was titled ‘Letters to this New World’ and set out to bring the wider public into the New Agenda conversation, encouraging reflection on the experience of living through the Covid-19 pandemic and the sharing of hopes, predictions and demands of the world to follow.

It features letters from top editorial voices including Martin Wolf, Gillian Tett, Pilita Clark and Paul Murphy, from global Financial Times staff and from celebrated thinkers and business leaders.

The campaign has been highly successful in its stated aims, driving uplift in consideration of the FT as a go-to news source among UK and Australian audiences respectively. Purchase intent among those audiences rose and crucially in the US, a major growth market for the FT, podcast advertising from the campaign resulted in an uplift in consideration among the American audience. McDonnell has been central to ensuring that the New Agenda, and its constituent principles, are integrated into all aspects of the FT’s work, helping to both modernise the FT and opening it up to a new, young audience.

Judges said: “New Agenda is smart, progressive and a brilliant platform for innovation. Finola demonstrates outstanding vision and leadership.”

