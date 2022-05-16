British Media Awards winners 2022: Business of the Year (Consumer Media)

COPA90 is a fan-first football media company, positioned at the intersection of fan engagement and data, reaching more than 70 million fans around the world each month. It offers industry-leading editorial, research, production, content and experiences.

2021 was a transformational year, with the company completing an evolution into a sustainable business, and being recognised around the world for its understanding of the modern football fan and how to reach, engage and influence them through content and experiences.

With no football matches taking place, COPA90 shifted from producer and publisher to a global content media model, transforming how the brand and business operates. Overnight its global creator community of 3000 individuals became the business’ eyes, ears and facilitators of stories across six continents. COPA90’s role flipped from maker to curator, elevating a new breed of storyteller to show why football means so much at a time when the world needed a release.

Commercial partnerships created a record-breaking year on many fronts, including launching La Liga into the metaverse and making Budweiser the most talked about beer brand in the world with Leo Messi.

Fans were entertained while stuck indoors and COPA90 also drove the women’s game forward, with a second series of its women’s football podcast ‘The Players’, in partnership with the BBC.

Revenue growth grew exponentially year-on-year and the business innovated through new platforms and new formats to engage, entertain and create a football community. Judges said: “It had to pivot in a time when football had no fans and utilised lots of different platforms to deliver great content and brand alignment.”

Highly Commended:

Reach

For Reach, 2021 was a year of ambitious expansion as it led the way on key industry issues, increased its commercial growth in a sector still reeling from the pandemic, prioritised editorial investment and recruited for over 400 new journalist roles. It created a digital business that not only survived, but which flourished in a turbulent year to reach over 48 million people a month.

It was also a year in which it took care of its people, becoming the first news publisher to join the 30% Club, committing to targets around women and people of colour in senior leadership positions. Two senior diversity and inclusion experts joined the business, alongside an online safety editor and Reach was also one of the first businesses in the industry to take the bold step to formalise hybrid working.

