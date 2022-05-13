British Media Awards winners 2022: Commercial Campaign of the Year

Ocado Retail had some brand preconceptions to bust, primarily that it was expensive. With many people enjoying cooking from scratch during lockdown, Ocado saw the perfect opportunity to showcase its extensive range.

The Guardian’s Feast magazine inspires people to cook fresh, modern cuisine with a diverse selection of ingredients. With more products and delivery slots than any other supermarket, only Ocado could comfortably deliver this range.

Ocado owns all the ad inventory in Feast - both in print and online. For the first time in publishing history, the Guardian made all Feast print content shoppable via a QR code. For each recipe, Guardian readers could add ingredients directly into their Ocado shopping baskets - enhancing the reader experience. Guardian recipes also appeared in a dedicated section on Ocado.com.

The collaboration also allowed the Guardian to deliver on a long-standing editorial ambition to extend food coverage into the audio space with a brand new Ocado-supported weekly podcast - Comfort Eating with Grace Dent.

To date the campaign has reached a significant number of unique customers, with a high percentage of all campaign recallers saying the advertising has improved their opinion about Ocado and that they have been inspired to make one of the recipes featured in the campaign.

Judges praised the ‘lovely’ shoppable component via QR codes, saying it drove impressive mid-funnel results.

Lifestyle changes enforced by the pandemic prompted people to reassess their living space, with 85% of readers claiming to have undertaken work on their homes or gardens during this time.

However, first party insights proved that over half felt overwhelmed and unsure how to make their dream home a reality. Mail Metro Media’s mission, together with Wickes, was to inspire and provide them with the confidence and know how to update their living spaces.

Fuelled by real time insights, obtained from nine separate pieces of research across the course of a year, inspirational and helpful content was built around interior trends, cultural moments and key seasonal trading periods,Throughout the campaign, immersive digital experiences showcased Wickes’ ranges and invited readers to interact between different trends and styles, supplemented with shoppable experiences, while online display advertising drove reach across key trading periods. Video and long-form content featured a “real life” kitchen renovation for a lucky competition winner.

