British Media Awards winners 2022: Commercial Leader of the Year (Business Media)

The winner in this category is Duncan Chater, head of sales - Europe, Bloomberg.

Duncan Chater leads the commercial media business for Bloomberg across Europe. He is responsible for delivering revenue from all Bloomberg Media assets across each market in Europe which includes TV, streaming, social, digital, experiential, print, radio, podcasts and platforms, as well as the Bloomberg Terminal.

Having joined the business two weeks before the initial lockdown in March 2020, Chater stabilised the business by implementing a strategy, vision and tactics to turn around a division in revenue decline. He helped to build awareness, drive revenue, increase customer service and improve culture and employee engagement. This resulted in a dramatic increase in revenues for the business.

Chater also conceived and launched an actionable ‘Audience Insight’ report aimed at clients and agencies, to drive awareness and knowledge of key audiences. This monthly report focuses on the media consumption of six key audiences (one audience per month). looking at their behaviour across Bloomberg and other B2B publishers.

Chater also introduced the ‘Easy to Do Business With’ philosophy, which has since been adopted globally within the company, changing the mindset of the team around speed and customer service. He has also played an instrumental role in boosting levels of employee engagement, supporting the team, listening and acting on feedback through engagement surveys to improve and enhance company culture.

Judges said that Chater showed ‘clear evidence of transformation and cultural change’.

