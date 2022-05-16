British Media Awards winners 2022: Commercial Leader of the Year (Consumer Media)

As chief revenue officer at Mail Metro Media, Dominic Williams is responsible for all UK advertising revenue across the business. He was promoted to this role in 2022 - until December 2021, William was executive director of advertising, responsible for digital direct, clients, travel and partnerships.

He has led the commercial success of Mail Metro Media in 2021. Highlights include the business hosting its first ever live commercial showcase event, Upfront & Centre, communicating and celebrating the commercial team’s recent developments and new opportunities and driving equality, diversity and inclusion. Williams brought young, diverse talent into the business via Nxt Gen Nation, in partnership with Brixton Finishing School and introduced various internal initiatives.

Williams has also prioritised wellbeing at the business - as of the start of 2022, Mail Metro Media has 31 team members qualified as Mental Health First Aiders with MHFA England, working as a confidential network to support colleagues. Weekly exercise classes and wellbeing workshops are also a regular diary fixture for the whole commercial team.

Promoting internally has also been high on the agenda for Williams and in 2021, he appointed two senior management team members into the newly-created roles of chief brand strategy officer and chief content officer, highlighting the value and importance he is placing on driving the business strategy forwards.

Judge said Williams was a clear winner, demonstrating ‘amazing work ethic with great results and testimonials that show how well loved and respected he is.’

Highly Commended:

Andrew Morley, chief revenue officer, The Independent

Andrew Morley joined The Independent in May 2019 as its chief revenue officer. Morley is responsible for all advertising lines, including agency sales, partnerships and affiliates, commercial content, ad operations and the US sales division.

In 2021, the sales team was faced with a backdrop of the pandemic, unprecedented economic uncertainty, the issue of brand safety and third-party cookie changes. Morley charged his new, growing team to respond to these challenges by focusing on commercial diversification. This included launching Independent Advertising, a standalone commercial unit, and refreshing the commercial offering with Independent Intelligence, a suite of industry-leading tools and insight, available via The Independent’s new commercial site.

He also launched Ignite, The Independent’s new commercial content division, at a time when other publishers were pivoting away from branded content. Under Morley’s leadership, the commercial team’s headline commercial performance for 2021 was significantly up year-on-year in topline revenues and it also grew operating profit during this period.

