British Media Awards winners 2022: Commercial Team of the Year (Consumer Media)

In 2021, when many publishers cut staff, Reach invested more in its people, in benefits and in flexible working. Through a company-wide census, it listened to feedback from its teams and was one of the first media businesses to publicly commit to a combination of home and office working.

It also invested heavily in its Diversity & Inclusion strategy and evolved its customer data strategy, offering more engaging content and more effective advertising solutions. It launched a suite of data-led ad products called Plus, offering more sophisticated targeting and customer matching; in the first quarter of the year, there were 17 brands on board, and by the end of the year, 118 advertisers had invested. This customer-data-led approach has significantly increased client-direct sales and agency-direct sales year-on-year.

In the last year, Reach has also evolved Mantis, its contextual brand safety tool, to help improve audience targeting, provide greater insights at pitch stage and create a content recommender. It also developed a new digital tech platform in 2021, Neptune, which brought together Reach’s existing first-party data platform with its growing slate of data-matching capabilities and custom- built AI contextual tools.

Other initiatives include the development of a new planning approach called ‘Hearts & Minds’, combining editorial concepts and viewpoints with its customer data and digital insights.

Judges praised the strong and impressive set of achievements and the team’s focus on D&I.

Highly Commended:

News UK

News UK’s commercial team is responsible for all of News UK’s commercial activities, covering a raft of consumer media brands including The Times and Sunday Times, The Sun, Virgin Radio, TalkSport and Times Radio.

As well as the core commercial functions of its brands, the team also covers innovative spin-off businesses such as Studio Pi and The Fifth as well as News UK's commercial partnership businesses, Ozone and Octave.

Key objectives for 2021 were to increase collaboration with agencies and the wider industry; continue to build on its new diversity and inclusion strategy and ensure the wellbeing of staff. It launched an events business, News Live and TalkTV, a new channel featuring current affairs, debate and opinion. It also debuted a new data platform. Nucleus brings together the data assets of News UK’s portfolio and gives advertisers a rich, privacy-compliant view of audiences.

Take me back to the British Media Awards winners list