British Media Awards winners 2022: Content Studio of the Year

Studio 27 is the Evening Standard’s in-house creative content agency, made up of journalists, designers and project managers. During Covid-19, London ground to a halt and Studio27 provided the primary revenue line in the commercial business to help keep the business afloat.

The team was halved to only 11 people, and for the first time brought together ideation with content, design and project management under a new name of Studio27. – a nod not only to the date the Evening Standard was born (1827) but also to its progressive future. The team worked with colleagues across the client, solutions, trade marketing and Live teams and given the restructure, team members took on additional workloads and learnt new skills. The print designer turned their hand to digital, while the lifestyle writer devised social strategies.

Under pressure, the team not only delivered for clients but flourished professionally. It delivered campaigns ‘with a conscience’, including launching the Evening Standard Theatre Fund in partnership with the National Youth Theatre and in association with TikTok and Google Sustainables, designed to help SMEs survive the pandemic.

Judges said that Studio 27 had shown brilliant resilience during Covid, particularly in light of the pressures of lockdown cuts and a restructure, contributing significantly to the Evening Standard's profits.

Highly Commended:

Invention Content Studio, Reach

2021 was the year of Reach Invention Content Studio’s ‘Re-invention’. It focused on developing its people, processes and products to align with the long-term strategic goals of the business, and with its editorial values.

The Studio developed Reach’s ‘Hearts and Minds’ planning approach. For every campaign, it uncovers insights on ‘the heart’, the emotional connection to the communities it serves and the editorial values it stands for. ‘The Mind’ is about stress-testing the community's connections with rational, logical, evidence.

Campaigns included raising awareness of and campaigning to end hygiene poverty with Boots, inspiring and educating the nation’s SMEs with Square and campaigning against online hate during the Euros with BT’s ‘Hope United’ team.

Following the appointment of Reach’s first head of D&I in January 2021, inclusivity is also a major focus for the Invention Content Studio.

