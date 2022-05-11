British Media Awards winners 2022: Editorial Campaign of the Year

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Daily Mail used its charity, Mail Force, to galvanise the nation as a whole. Mail Force launched two initiatives; NHS Heroes in 2020 and Computers for Kids in 2021. NHS Heroes saw millions of vital PPE equipment donated to hospitals and care homes.

As a second lockdown loomed, it was estimated that over 1 in 5 children didn’t have access to a computer at home and only a third of state school pupils were managing to study for more than five hours a day. This oncoming ‘digital divide’ was set to have a significant impact on their future lives.

The Computer for Kids campaign aimed to raise even more donations than the previous year and close this digital divide. The Daily Mail called on its influential friends and supporters to support the campaign, including David Beckham, Ian McKellen, Emma Thompson and Naomi Campbell. The Daily Mail also leveraged its own stable of media brands to promote the campaign. The cost and difficulty of accessing wifi and sufficient bandwidth to allow children to take part in live lessons was also an issue for many families. The Daily Mail tackled this head on by partnering with Vodafone to supply sim cards to kids.

The campaign was the most successful charity newspaper appeal of all time. Judges said it was ‘very worthy, well executed, with sizable funds raised.’

Take me back to the British Media Awards winners list