Staff
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

British Media Awards winners 2022: Editorial Campaign of the Year

The winner in this category is Mail Force by Daily Mail - DMG Media.

British Media Awards winners 2022: Editorial Campaign of the Year

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Daily Mail used its charity, Mail Force, to galvanise the nation as a whole. Mail Force launched two initiatives; NHS Heroes in 2020 and Computers for Kids in 2021. NHS Heroes saw millions of vital PPE equipment donated to hospitals and care homes.

As a second lockdown loomed, it was estimated that over 1 in 5 children didn’t have access to a computer at home and only a third of state school pupils were managing to study for more than five hours a day. This oncoming ‘digital divide’ was set to have a significant impact on their future lives.

The Computer for Kids campaign aimed to raise even more donations than the previous year and close this digital divide. The Daily Mail called on its influential friends and supporters to support the campaign, including David Beckham, Ian McKellen, Emma Thompson and Naomi Campbell. The Daily Mail also leveraged its own stable of media brands to promote the campaign. The cost and difficulty of accessing wifi and sufficient bandwidth to allow children to take part in live lessons was also an issue for many families. The Daily Mail tackled this head on by partnering with Vodafone to supply sim cards to kids.

The campaign was the most successful charity newspaper appeal of all time. Judges said it was ‘very worthy, well executed, with sizable funds raised.’

Take me back to the British Media Awards winners list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Win £200 Amazon voucher: Take part in Performance Marketing World’s 2022 Careers Survey

Win £200 Amazon voucher: Take part in Performance Marketing World’s 2022 Careers Survey

Promoted

Added 33 hours ago
Worldwide
Shopability: the 3 fundamentals you need to know

Shopability: the 3 fundamentals you need to know

Promoted

May 12, 2022
5 TV ads to put a spring in your step

5 TV ads to put a spring in your step

Promoted

May 06, 2022
Liz Barnsdale IPA iList 2022

Liz Barnsdale IPA iList 2022

Promoted

May 04, 2022