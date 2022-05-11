British Media Awards winners 2022: Editorial Leader of the Year (Consumer Media)

Claire Sanderson spearheads the content strategy and direction of the Women’s Health brand across all its platforms, including the new membership offering, Women’s Health Collective.

She manages a team of eight writers and editors and has ensured Women’s Health enjoyed a phenomenally successful 2021. It achieved a significant revenue increase year-on-year, and the brand has a bigger footprint than ever before.

Campaigns across 2021 included Project Body Love, helping Women’s Health’s female audience strive for body acceptance, and Reclaim Your Run, giving women a platform to highlight the harassment they experience while running. Women’s Health also equipped those from lower socio-economic backgrounds with the knowledge to begin their wellness journeys through It Starts With A Bra.

In September 2021, Sanderson led the launch of Women’s Health Collective, a paid-for membership service whose audience has access to holistic health content, live experiences and a highly qualified, carefully curated expert panel. As the first Hearst brand with a female audience to launch a membership platform, Sanderson is creating a blueprint for other brands to follow suit. She also worked with Women’s Health executive editor, digital to pivot the brand’s digital strategy towards more robust SEO-driven content.

Judges were impressed with Sanderson’s strategic decisions and the ‘excellent performance metrics’.

