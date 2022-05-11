Staff
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

British Media Awards winners 2022: Editorial Leader of the Year (Consumer Media)

The winner in this category is Claire Sanderson, editor-in-chief, Women’s Health, Hearst UK.

British Media Awards winners 2022: Editorial Leader of the Year (Consumer Media)

Claire Sanderson spearheads the content strategy and direction of the Women’s Health brand across all its platforms, including the new membership offering, Women’s Health Collective.

She manages a team of eight writers and editors and has ensured Women’s Health enjoyed a phenomenally successful 2021. It achieved a significant revenue increase year-on-year, and the brand has a bigger footprint than ever before.

Campaigns across 2021 included Project Body Love, helping Women’s Health’s female audience strive for body acceptance, and Reclaim Your Run, giving women a platform to highlight the harassment they experience while running. Women’s Health also equipped those from lower socio-economic backgrounds with the knowledge to begin their wellness journeys through It Starts With A Bra.

In September 2021, Sanderson led the launch of Women’s Health Collective, a paid-for membership service whose audience has access to holistic health content, live experiences and a highly qualified, carefully curated expert panel. As the first Hearst brand with a female audience to launch a membership platform, Sanderson is creating a blueprint for other brands to follow suit. She also worked with Women’s Health executive editor, digital to pivot the brand’s digital strategy towards more robust SEO-driven content.

Judges were impressed with Sanderson’s strategic decisions and the ‘excellent performance metrics’.

Take me back to the British Media Awards winners list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Win £200 Amazon voucher: Take part in Performance Marketing World’s 2022 Careers Survey

Win £200 Amazon voucher: Take part in Performance Marketing World’s 2022 Careers Survey

Promoted

Added 34 hours ago
Worldwide
Shopability: the 3 fundamentals you need to know

Shopability: the 3 fundamentals you need to know

Promoted

May 12, 2022
5 TV ads to put a spring in your step

5 TV ads to put a spring in your step

Promoted

May 06, 2022
Liz Barnsdale IPA iList 2022

Liz Barnsdale IPA iList 2022

Promoted

May 04, 2022