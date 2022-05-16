British Media Awards winners 2022: Editorial Team of the Year (Consumer Media)

Gay Times magazine had a transformational year in 2021, shifting from a physical product to a digital-only format. The Gay Times editorial team worked hard to create a publication for a new generation of LGBTQ+ people that is more representative of the world we live in today.

The key objectives for the Group in 2021 were a diversification of content along with significant audience growth. The editorial team deployed a new content strategy that built upon coverage its audience loves, but which also explored new formats to enrich its offering further.

With this came a shift in editorial tone, with Gay Times developing a voice that resonated with LGBTQ+ people globally. These changes resulted in an increase in users, pageviews, engagement and reach across all of its content channels.

A renewed editorial strategy balanced a blend of queer culture coverage with platforming voices and key issues from within the LGBTQ+ community, which helped enrich its digital offering. Within LGBTQ+ media there was a need for more diverse content, greater representation and an inclusive approach to storytelling. This diversification of the content published on a daily basis saw the audience on gaytimes.co.uk increase significantly, proving the demand and need for it.

Judges said the team had demonstrated an ‘impressive adaptation to societal changes with lots of smart editorial initiatives’, leading to a ‘brilliant growth story’.

Highly Commended:

Digital Spy, Hearst UK

Digital Spy is the UK's biggest TV and movies website, and the biggest website at Hearst UK. With the film industry disrupted during Covid-19, the team focused more on longform interviews, and looked for crossovers with TV and soaps to maximise readership. They contributed to revenue diversification by embracing 'how to watch' e-commerce content – all while keeping up with the fundamental SEO pieces, fan theories and expert opinion features that form the backbone of the site.

Other initiatives included furthering diversity, through content series such as Rainbow Crew, a celebration of LGBTQ+ creatives and allies, Screen Sisters, which showcased women in film and TV and Black List, a new video series which ran on site, Snapchat Shows, and YouTube, celebrating Black stories through the decades.

Digital Spy finished 2021 in a strong position commercially, with increases across content syndication, site video and Twitter video revenues. The team also beat its Facebook video and social video revenue targets.

Take me back to the British Media Awards winners list