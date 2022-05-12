British Media Awards winners 2022: Editorial Team of the Year (Customer Publishing)

OcadoLife is a monthly magazine that celebrates a shared passion for food. Through a combination of inspired ideas and clever commissioning, the Sunday editorial team has created a magazine with content that evolves issue by issue and which incorporates Ocado campaigns in an organic way.

Recipe content meets different budgets and dietary needs, as well as levels of expertise and interest in cooking and novel ingredients. Features in 2021 aimed to surprise and delight readers, with one in January asking people to play with their food, accompanied by stickers inserted into the magazine that allowed readers to stick funny faces to their own fruit and vegetables. They were encouraged to share their creations on social media.

An April piece on hybrid bakes featured a bold change in styling and colour, keeping it fresh and exciting. In September 2021, the OcadoLife team relaunched the title with refreshed design elements and a selection of features to give the magazine a new lease of life. These editorial updates included: ‘One more each’ – maximising the opportunity to promote brands/products throughout the magazine; ‘Take the night off’ – a new semi-regular piece featuring a pre-prepared/ready meal with a wine pairing for convenience cooks and ‘Spotlight on’ – informative discussion about a specific product with a standout recipe.

Recent research has shown 56% of readers say they were inspired to try new or unusual products after reading OcadoLife. It has seen a huge average supplier sales uplift, directly attributed to products featured in the magazine.

Take me back to the British Media Awards winners list