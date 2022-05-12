Staff
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

British Media Awards winners 2022: Editorial Team of the Year (Customer Publishing)

The winner in this category is OcadoLife by Sunday.

British Media Awards winners 2022: Editorial Team of the Year (Customer Publishing)

OcadoLife is a monthly magazine that celebrates a shared passion for food. Through a combination of inspired ideas and clever commissioning, the Sunday editorial team has created a magazine with content that evolves issue by issue and which incorporates Ocado campaigns in an organic way.

Recipe content meets different budgets and dietary needs, as well as levels of expertise and interest in cooking and novel ingredients. Features in 2021 aimed to surprise and delight readers, with one in January asking people to play with their food, accompanied by stickers inserted into the magazine that allowed readers to stick funny faces to their own fruit and vegetables. They were encouraged to share their creations on social media.

An April piece on hybrid bakes featured a bold change in styling and colour, keeping it fresh and exciting. In September 2021, the OcadoLife team relaunched the title with refreshed design elements and a selection of features to give the magazine a new lease of life. These editorial updates included: ‘One more each’ – maximising the opportunity to promote brands/products throughout the magazine; ‘Take the night off’ – a new semi-regular piece featuring a pre-prepared/ready meal with a wine pairing for convenience cooks and ‘Spotlight on’ – informative discussion about a specific product with a standout recipe.

Recent research has shown 56% of readers say they were inspired to try new or unusual products after reading OcadoLife. It has seen a huge average supplier sales uplift, directly attributed to products featured in the magazine.

Take me back to the British Media Awards winners list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Win £200 Amazon voucher: Take part in Performance Marketing World’s 2022 Careers Survey

Win £200 Amazon voucher: Take part in Performance Marketing World’s 2022 Careers Survey

Promoted

Added 34 hours ago
Worldwide
Shopability: the 3 fundamentals you need to know

Shopability: the 3 fundamentals you need to know

Promoted

May 12, 2022
5 TV ads to put a spring in your step

5 TV ads to put a spring in your step

Promoted

May 06, 2022
Liz Barnsdale IPA iList 2022

Liz Barnsdale IPA iList 2022

Promoted

May 04, 2022