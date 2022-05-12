British Media Awards winners 2022: Event of the Year (Business Media)

The Economist’s sixth annual Sustainability Week, conducted virtually between March 22 – 25 2021, featured 43 content sessions with internationally-recognised thought leaders from the business, policy and finance sectors.

The target audience is senior executives looking to understand sustainability and take practical steps to implement a successful policy. The event focused on unlocking sustainability and acting as an independent guide to implementing a sustainability strategy and generating business value.

Notable presenters included former Prime Minister, Great Britain and Northern Ireland Tony Blair, Larry Fink, chairman and chief executive, BlackRock and Tanya Steele, chief executive, WWF-UK.

With sustainability such a broad topic, The Economist Group had to ensure it provided practical and helpful insights to business - and that the event wasn't just a nice-to-have conversation. To achieve this, prior to the event, the content team completed 100 interviews with a cross section of companies within energy, consulting, finance, start-ups, FMCG, manufacturing, tech, healthcare and multilaterals and NGOs.

Post-event, it continued to shape the sustainability conversation with its Countdown to COP 26’ event and The Sustainability Project, where many of the challenges tackled during the week were followed up on through further content and articles.

The 2021 four-day virtual event attracted 8,425 attendees hailing from 5,836 unique companies located in 138 countries. Delegates gave the event 4.5 stars out of 5 and an audience survey was strongly positive— with 72% rating this event as ‘better than other virtual events they’ve attended’. It also attracted a strong group of sponsors and supporting organisations. Judges praise the event for its standout content and great results.

