British Media Awards winners 2022: Event of the Year (Consumer Media)

Pride of Britain Awards shines a light on normal people who do great things, with celebrities as the supporting cast. Winners range from courageous children and members of the emergency services and armed forces to extraordinary teachers, nurses, charity fundraisers and local champions.

The 2021 event was held against a backdrop of challenges: as well as the pandemic and remote working, organisers Reach were grieving the sudden loss of Pride of Britain founder and driving force, Peter Willis.

Following a massive advertising campaign, there were 100,000 nominations from which to decide a shortlist. Reach also put together a distinguished panel of judges.

The event was held in-person in October 2021, and with restrictions removed, more than 800 guests were in attendance, complete with a military brass brand and giant screen, with the event also broadcast on Facebook Live.

Host Carol Vorderman was joined by new co-host Ashley Banjo on a revamped stage and the event featured performances from rapper KSI and Westlife. Pride of Britain Awards 2021 was Reach’s best PR and media turnout in recent years, with coverage across regional and national ITV news; Global Radio stations Capital, Heart, LBC, Smooth and Radio X; BBC coverage across the regions, BBC Breakfast and The One Show.

More people watched it on television than in the previous year, there were 11 million views of TikTok-related content and sponsor TSB renewed its initial five-year deal 12 months early. Judges said the event had fantastic reach and a brilliant message - to celebrate ordinary heroes.

