British Media Awards winners 2022: International Brand of the Year

In 2021, Bloomberg Media delivered its most successful year ever, delivering major stories, new data products and launching new brands. It achieved increased revenue alongside a growing awareness of its work and capability to the industry.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, it created a monthly report focusing each month on one of its six core audiences. Each report details the current media behaviours of each audience across Bloomberg and other B2B publishers through its AI tool AiQ. As part of Bloomberg's reporting on the UK's economic recovery, it used Pret a Manger internal retail data to analyse where sales - and by extension footfall - was rising as people returned to offices as pandemic restrictions eased. The resulting ‘Pret Index’ has been used by the Government, the Office for National Statistics and the Bank of England as a measure of economic recovery.

Bloomberg also focused on building more strategic conversations with its key clients, utilising new research tools, with its proprietary Brand Health tracker leading to a huge increase in more strategic conversations.

A philosophy of ‘being easy to do business with’ has also been key to the brand’s performance, underpinning all its commercial strategic pillars. Bloomberg has engaged all its staff in identifying areas where it can improve its service and speed. Over the course of the year it launched 82 initiatives that have had a huge impact on its customers.

Judges said 2021 had been a great year for Bloomberg Media, with a significant increase across commercial revenues. “Audience insights, key client focus and revenue growth all demonstrate the successful year Bloomberg has had.”

