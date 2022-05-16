British Media Awards winners 2022: Launch of the Year

WeAre8 is a social platform that economically empowers people and unites millions to save the planet, all while aiming to radically transform a broken digital ad model. On the WeAre8 app, people can watch ads, get paid and choose to pay their mobile bill, their PayPal account or pay it forward to charities.

Every time they watch an ad, micro-donations are automatically paid to charities. WeAre8 is about making people a part of a movement to mobilise a billion people to take small actions every day and save the planet. Creators are leading the charge by inspiring their followers to change the world with them on 8, with creators such as Rio Ferdinand and others from the world of entertainment bringing their ‘best of’ and ‘exclusive’ content to the 8-stage.

WeAre8 makes it equally easy for brands to redirect billions of dollars from tech giants back to people and the planet through SAM-i, its Sustainable Ad Manager - intelligent. Advertisers and agencies can target audiences, track results and receive the highest, fraud-free fully completed video views. Every time a brand advertises on WeAre8, the business says they get far better business results, and 60% of that money goes directly to the people, 4% to charities and 1% to carbon offsetting via its partnership with Ecologi.

Judges describe Weare8 as a ‘social platform that is looking to shake up the status quo’.

