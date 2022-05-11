British Media Awards winners 2022: Marketing Team of the Year (Consumer Media)

The Immediate Media (IM) subscriptions marketing team have had a significant change in strategy over the past 12 months, moving from a profit strategy to one much more focused on long-term growth in regard to subscriber volumes as well as revenue and profit.

Throughout they have continued to deliver, generating unprecedented revenue, volume, and profit growth from extensive cross portfolio campaigns refined by customer behaviour insights, to continually improving and optimising existing channels.

Seeing an increased appetite for print magazine subscriptions, the team adopted a new mindset focused on growth through investing more and by extending the initial break even point within customers’ lifetime value (LTV). This led to new marketing initiatives spanning brand- specific campaigns and portfolio campaigns that encompass Immediate Media’s range of magazine titles and which run across both acquisition and retention.

As a print magazine subscription service, and with postal deliveries being severely impacted due to Covid, the team had to work with the customer services team as well as mailing houses to create bespoke scripting, and look at alternative, more expensive tracked service to ensure customers felt their delivery concerns were being listened to.

There were seven new hires into the team, who were recruited and onboarded whilst working from home and this new team led to increased subscriber communications. Immediate Media also had a strong year for its ecommerce platform/online subscription shop.

Judges said: “The really strong data indicates the success of these campaigns,with a great increase of subscribers.”

Take me back to the British Media Awards winners list