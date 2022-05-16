British Media Awards winners 2022: Marketing Team of the Year (Customer Publishing)

The marketing team manages all marketing and brand activity for Penguin Random House’s Children’s division. This includes launching new books, from the latest titles by famous authors to supporting new voices for their debuts, as well as providing ongoing support for Penguin Random House’s best-known titles and extensive backlist catalogue.

In 2021, Penguin Random House Children’s Brand overcame a number of challenges. It struggled with production and distribution issues, but adapted ads and changed creative to ensure it only promoted products that were available at that moment.

It ran a number of campaigns for a range of diverse authors and titles, such as one for A Different Sort Of Normal, describing Abigail Balfe’s journey of growing up with autism. It also worked with Lit in Colour and the author to create resources for teachers based on content from the book, further solidifying this title as a go-to title when discussing racism and discrimination with children.

The business had a goal in 2021 to position Tom Fletcher as one of the UK’s Top 5 Children’s authors. The resulting campaign achieved ambitious sales goals and broadened audience targeting, increasing sales and growing brand awareness for Tom Fletcher amongst consumers.



Using Amazon Marketing Services helped to effectively target online consumers, making the most of seasonal search terms and adopting a reactive strategy to emerging trends. Judges said the team had shown ‘lots of brilliant and bold innovations adapting well to new technologies, all on limited budgets.’

