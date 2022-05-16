Staff
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

British Media Awards winners 2022: Marketing Team of the Year (Customer Publishing)

The winner in this category is Penguin Random House Children’s Brand - Marketing & PR.

British Media Awards winners 2022: Marketing Team of the Year (Customer Publishing)

The marketing team manages all marketing and brand activity for Penguin Random House’s Children’s division. This includes launching new books, from the latest titles by famous authors to supporting new voices for their debuts, as well as providing ongoing support for Penguin Random House’s best-known titles and extensive backlist catalogue.

In 2021, Penguin Random House Children’s Brand overcame a number of challenges. It struggled with production and distribution issues, but adapted ads and changed creative to ensure it only promoted products that were available at that moment.

It ran a number of campaigns for a range of diverse authors and titles, such as one for A Different Sort Of Normal, describing Abigail Balfe’s journey of growing up with autism. It also worked with Lit in Colour and the author to create resources for teachers based on content from the book, further solidifying this title as a go-to title when discussing racism and discrimination with children.

The business had a goal in 2021 to position Tom Fletcher as one of the UK’s Top 5 Children’s authors. The resulting campaign achieved ambitious sales goals and broadened audience targeting, increasing sales and growing brand awareness for Tom Fletcher amongst consumers.

Using Amazon Marketing Services helped to effectively target online consumers, making the most of seasonal search terms and adopting a reactive strategy to emerging trends. Judges said the team had shown ‘lots of brilliant and bold innovations adapting well to new technologies, all on limited budgets.’

Take me back to the British Media Awards winners list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Win £200 Amazon voucher: Take part in Performance Marketing World’s 2022 Careers Survey

Win £200 Amazon voucher: Take part in Performance Marketing World’s 2022 Careers Survey

Promoted

Added 34 hours ago
Worldwide
Shopability: the 3 fundamentals you need to know

Shopability: the 3 fundamentals you need to know

Promoted

May 12, 2022
5 TV ads to put a spring in your step

5 TV ads to put a spring in your step

Promoted

May 06, 2022
Liz Barnsdale IPA iList 2022

Liz Barnsdale IPA iList 2022

Promoted

May 04, 2022