British Media Awards winners 2022: Podcast of the Year (Branded Content)

The winner in this category is Comfort Eating with Grace Dent, supported by Ocado, by Guardian News & Media.

Comfort Eating with Grace Dent, supported by Ocado, launched in June 2021, featuring the restaurant critic Grace Dent welcoming guests into her kitchen and trying their comfort food.

The podcast is part of a year-long partnership between the Guardian and Ocado Retail, with QR codes in the Guardian’s weekly magazine Feast enabling readers to shop and cook the ingredients for every recipe. Podcast recipes have included butter pepper rice from Russell T Davies; Drag Race’s Lawrence Chaney’s Glasgow-style late night kebabs; “questionable” sandwiches from Dragons Den’s Deborah Meaden and Jo Brand’s beans on toast.

Combining humour, warmth and emotion, the podcast’s target is the Guardian’s culture-loving audience and it also gives the Guardian the chance to bring something new to the table for the “informed foodie”: people for whom food is more than just a list
of ingredients.

The success of the first season quickly led to Ocado signing up for a further 12 episodes in season two, with negotiations for seasons three and four currently in progress. Judges praised the podcast for its authenticity, its content, the smart execution and the strong results. Comfort Eating was number one in the podcast charts for three weeks and In Ocado’s first shop survey, 25% of respondents said they had listened to the podcast.

