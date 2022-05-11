British Media Awards winners 2022: Podcast of the Year (Consumer Media)

Wine Times is a podcast from The Times, in association with The Sunday Times Wine Club, a commercial partnership between The Sunday Times and Direct Wines. The podcast was produced by News UK’s podcasting division, with the aim of creating a series that was accessible and which encouraged a younger demographic to engage with wine and the Club.

The podcast saw wine columnist and light-hearted wine specialist Will Lyons, vice-president of the Sunday Times Wine Club, pair up with broadcaster Miquita Oliver, an influencer and foodie who enjoyed wine, but who knew very little about it. Guests who were active on social media featured on the podcast, including food podcasting royalty Ed Gamble, multi-award winning singer-songwriter and wine collector Gregory Porter and Queen of the Jungle Giovanna Fletcher.

A marketing campaign to promote the podcast ran across News UK’s portfolio of assets, on radio, in print, digital and social media. The series was a commercial success, driving awareness of The Sunday Times Wine Club, with 46% of podcast listeners falling within the target demographic. A second series has been commissioned.

Judges praised the podcast for encouraging a younger audience to engage with the wine club.

