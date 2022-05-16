British Media Awards winners 2022: Rising Star (Commercial)

Jenny Shevlin joined Reach’s Invention Content Studio team in 2016 as a planner and in the five years since, she has been promoted twice and is now planning director. Prior to her new role, Shevlin worked on a new planning process, and has since developed the ‘Hearts & Minds’ approach.

‘Hearts’ is driven by emotional connections to communities, editorial values, cultural know-how and gut instinct. Shevlin says she enjoys ‘digging into what makes regular, normal people tick’ and that she is a big fan of running ideas past her parents to uncover an insight.

‘Minds’ is about stress testing, and focusing this with rational, logical evidence from first-party, digital-first data. Shevlin carried out an audit of Reach’s digital insight sources, working with insight, data and editorial teams to make better use of its first-party audience datasets.

She has applied this ‘Hearts & Minds’ approach on standout and award-winning campaigns for brands including Co-op Funeralcare, BT, Prostate Cancer UK and the government’s census campaign. ‘Hearts & Minds’ is an integral part of Reach’s growth strategy and Shevlin is presenting this to internal stakeholders, agencies and key clients.

Shevlin also has responsibility for a junior planner and works closely with the head of delivery on the effectiveness of current live campaigns; looking at how to better develop strategic, creative recommendations to unlock additional revenue wins and build longer-term partnerships. She is also co-chair of Reach’s social mobility D&I committee ReachPotential.

Judges said Shevlin is a ‘credible force to be reckoned with, and has a positive can-do attitude’.

Highly Commended:

Fiona Humphries, marketplace manager (homes & lifestyle), Hearst UK

Fiona Humphries joined Hearst UK in June 2021, with a remit to launch, manage and develop the House Beautiful Marketplace. By building strong relationships with the editorial team, analysing the brand’s top-selling products and most-searched terms on the digital site, carrying out detailed competitor profiling and creating clear customer personas, Humphries built a strong foundation to bring the marketplace to fruition.

In preparation for the launch of the new venture, Humphries went above and beyond the role of an e-commerce manager, building relationships with suppliers and painstakingly hand-selected 1,200 products across 73 categories, to ensure the House Beautiful Marketplace had a strong offering from the outset.

It launched in October 2021 and Humphries has implemented the marketing strategy with Hearst’s central marketing team. Her careful product selection has resulted in a high average order value which significantly outperforms competitor benchmarks within the homewares industry.

