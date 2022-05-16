Staff
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

British Media Awards winners 2022: Rising Star (Commercial)

The winner in this category is Jenny Shevlin, planning director, Reach.

British Media Awards winners 2022: Rising Star (Commercial)

Jenny Shevlin joined Reach’s Invention Content Studio team in 2016 as a planner and in the five years since, she has been promoted twice and is now planning director. Prior to her new role, Shevlin worked on a new planning process, and has since developed the ‘Hearts & Minds’ approach.

‘Hearts’ is driven by emotional connections to communities, editorial values, cultural know-how and gut instinct. Shevlin says she enjoys ‘digging into what makes regular, normal people tick’ and that she is a big fan of running ideas past her parents to uncover an insight.

‘Minds’ is about stress testing, and focusing this with rational, logical evidence from first-party, digital-first data. Shevlin carried out an audit of Reach’s digital insight sources, working with insight, data and editorial teams to make better use of its first-party audience datasets.

She has applied this ‘Hearts & Minds’ approach on standout and award-winning campaigns for brands including Co-op Funeralcare, BT, Prostate Cancer UK and the government’s census campaign. ‘Hearts & Minds’ is an integral part of Reach’s growth strategy and Shevlin is presenting this to internal stakeholders, agencies and key clients.

Shevlin also has responsibility for a junior planner and works closely with the head of delivery on the effectiveness of current live campaigns; looking at how to better develop strategic, creative recommendations to unlock additional revenue wins and build longer-term partnerships. She is also co-chair of Reach’s social mobility D&I committee ReachPotential.

Judges said Shevlin is a ‘credible force to be reckoned with, and has a positive can-do attitude’.

Highly Commended:

Fiona Humphries, marketplace manager (homes & lifestyle), Hearst UK

Fiona Humphries joined Hearst UK in June 2021, with a remit to launch, manage and develop the House Beautiful Marketplace. By building strong relationships with the editorial team, analysing the brand’s top-selling products and most-searched terms on the digital site, carrying out detailed competitor profiling and creating clear customer personas, Humphries built a strong foundation to bring the marketplace to fruition.

In preparation for the launch of the new venture, Humphries went above and beyond the role of an e-commerce manager, building relationships with suppliers and painstakingly hand-selected 1,200 products across 73 categories, to ensure the House Beautiful Marketplace had a strong offering from the outset.

It launched in October 2021 and Humphries has implemented the marketing strategy with Hearst’s central marketing team. Her careful product selection has resulted in a high average order value which significantly outperforms competitor benchmarks within the homewares industry.

Take me back to the British Media Awards winners list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Win £200 Amazon voucher: Take part in Performance Marketing World’s 2022 Careers Survey

Win £200 Amazon voucher: Take part in Performance Marketing World’s 2022 Careers Survey

Promoted

Added 34 hours ago
Worldwide
Shopability: the 3 fundamentals you need to know

Shopability: the 3 fundamentals you need to know

Promoted

May 12, 2022
5 TV ads to put a spring in your step

5 TV ads to put a spring in your step

Promoted

May 06, 2022
Liz Barnsdale IPA iList 2022

Liz Barnsdale IPA iList 2022

Promoted

May 04, 2022