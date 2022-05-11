British Media Awards winners 2022: Rising Star (Content)

Huw Oliver is responsible for Time Out’s global travel content, which includes daily news posts, inspirational travel features and local content coverage in key tourist destinations such as Berlin and Amsterdam. He’s also Time Out’s editorial lead on flagship annual projects such as the Time Out Index.

Over the past year, he has stepped up to lead Time Out’s international editorial team, overseeing daily travel news coverage alongside bigger projects and features. He’s shown considerable initiative and achieved multiple significant successes, playing a key role in steering the Time Out brand through the tail-end of the pandemic.Through the second half of the year, Oliver oversaw a significant increase of monthly page views to Time Out’s Worldwide site.

Oliver was lead editor on ‘Best cities in the world’ and ‘Coolest neighbourhoods in the world’, Time Out’s two biggest annual editorial tentpoles, which were more successful than ever before in 2021.Oliver also led the company’s ‘climate action’ coverage in November, defining Time Out’s approach to sustainability in the context of travel, as well as creating a large number of sustainable travel pieces.

Judges said that Oliver had delivered some ‘great, new content’ for the brand and by focusing on areas that are different, he is keeping true to the brand and demonstrating what Time Out does best.

