British Red Cross enlists artists for Covid-19 drive

The British Red Cross has launched a campaign showcasing the human capacity to support one another, in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Created by VCCP Kin with the help of 11 UK-based artists, including graphic artist Anthony Burrill, the campaign comprises a range of artworks, all of which read: "Kindness will keep us together."

One hundred limited-edition prints will be up for sale to raise donations, while black-and-white versions will be available to download via the British Red Cross online shop, with people encouraged to colour them in and share their work on social media.

It is supported by a 30-second radio spot voiced by actor Jason Isaacs.

Launched today (Tuesday), the work was written by Chris Meaton and art directed by Cristina Vant. Media is handled by MediaLab.

"We are delighted to be working with artists across the UK to help spread the powerful message that although this virus may mean we are apart, kindness will keep us together," Zoë Abrams, executive director at the British Red Cross, said.

"Today, as our nation faces this virus, we want these inspirational artworks to encourage people to take action and join our kindness movement. Remember that, though you may be anxious and uncertain, you are not powerless and you are not alone."

It is VCCP’s first campaign for the British Red Cross since winning the account in January. The business was previously handled by Creature London.