Brittany Ferries sets sail with UM

UM will provide 'fresh approach to paid media that will evolve their acquisition marketing strategy'.

Brittany Ferries: appointed UM Bristol

UM's Bristol office has won a media and planning brief for Brittany Ferries, which has consolidated its agency arrangements.

The agency will provide paid media and marketing support for Brittany Ferries for ferry crossings and holiday packages.  

Brittany Ferries, which was founded in 1972, has opted for a consolidated media model, having previously used different agencies for its marketing in the UK, Ireland, France and Spain, the countries in which it operates.

The brief follows a challenging two years in which Covid heavily restricted travel and the business has decided to centralise its approach to marketing and communications.

UM said it will provide “a fresh approach to paid media that will evolve their acquisition marketing strategy”.

UM’s brief involves developing a global paid media and customer marketing strategy to support the business and drive growth for the brand.

“We were looking for an agency of progressive thinkers who are not afraid to challenge the norm and try new things,” Brittany Ferries head of marketing Sophie Handley said. 

“It’s a really exciting time for us as we look to shake up our comms strategy across our European markets and we believe UM Bristol is perfectly placed to join us on the voyage towards tomorrow.”

UM Bristol managing partner Sue Hendry added: “We’re thrilled that Brittany Ferries have chosen to work with us as they enter this exciting chapter, particularly after such a challenging 18 months.

"Their reputation precedes them and it’s a privilege to become an extension of their team as we work to reshape their media strategy.”

