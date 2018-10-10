Simon Gwynn
Britvic hires Leagas Delaney for trio of upmarket brands

Leagas Delaney has been appointed lead creative agency for WiseHead Productions, the incubator set up by Britvic to develop premium brands targeted at adults.

The agency, which won the business following a competitive pitch handled by Creativebrief, will take charge of three brands: London Essence Company, which makes tonics and mixers; botanical sparkling drink Thomas & Edwards; and Monte Rosso, a soft drink with flavours inspired by apéritifs such as Aperol.

Creativebrief ran the pitch process on a "try before you buy" basis, Britvic said: following chemistry meetings, Leagas Delaney was given a four-week trial, which led to the long-term appointment after WiseHead Productions regarded it as a success.

The appointment will not affect Saatchi & Saatchi or VCCP, which were given responsibility last year for Robinsons, and for J2O, R Whites and Tango respectively.

Jonathan Gatward, global category and capability director for Britvic, said: "We were impressed with Leagas Delaney’s understanding of our business’ goals, as well as its creative and integrated strategic approach. I am confident in its ability to deliver exceptional results for the WiseHead Productions brands."

Fergus Hay, chief executive of Leagas Delaney, added: "The entrepreneurial and pioneering spirit of Britvic’s WiseHead Productions is one that matched well with our own, while the high quality of the products reflects the business’ commitment to excellence."

