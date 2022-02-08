Britvic launches 'hybrid' in-house studio with The & Partnership

Britvic has launched a digital strategy and content studio named Infused, via a collaboration with The & Partnership London.

The soft drinks advertiser, which is home to brands including Tango, The London Essence Company and Aqua Libra, has named The & Partnership and TAG as "hybrid in-house partners" to the studio, a relationship that will feature agency staff embedded in in-house roles, working on key brands across Britvic's portfolio.

Britvic said the hybrid partnership would bolster the digital capability of its business and enable digital acceleration across its brands at scale.

Infused has been developed as a "digital engine" to allow diversity of content across more channels, as well as performance marketing and optimisation in real-time.

The brand owner said the set-up would also enhance Britvic's owned channels, and disciplines such as search, ecommerce, CRM and social.

Infused has been created following a significant investment from Britvic, which has created several studio specialist roles. It will be housed in a new space in Britvic's Hemel Hempstead headquarters.

Matt Barwell, chief marketing officer of Britvic, said: "Infused will undoubtedly help accelerate our digital transformation and support our wider market growth ambitions. As we pick up pace on our journey at Britvic, we remain committed to understanding our existing and new consumer bases, and where, when and how they engage with digital content.

"Infused has been created to deliver a new, agile, dedicated environment to uncover data-driven, best-in-class, growth-focused opportunities and we are delighted to be working with the team at The & Partnership London to deliver this.

"The agency brings a wealth of experience and trailblazing data and tech capabilities, which we are confident will add value to our brands. We were impressed with the agency's thorough understanding of our long-term consumer experience vision and their approach to working together to build new digital strategies, alongside the development of wider digital executional needs. The move will allow integration of all digital channels under one martech stack, allowing for real-time optimisation against our business goals.

"The studio will initially focus on part of our portfolio and will include brands such as Tango and Aqua Libra, with a long-term phased approach planned to build in additional Britvic brands and markets over time."

Several new specialist roles have been created, spanning data and analytics, social community and brand stewardship. The new consumer experience team at Britvic is being led by Andrea Bernhardt, director of consumer experience.