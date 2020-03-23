Brixton Finishing School launches virtual learning during coronavirus

Brixton Finishing School, the organisation that provides skills through real-world advertising experiences for under-represented groups, has launched a virtual school.

BFS has brought forward the initiative by a year due to social-distancing rules related to coronavirus. The virtual school, opening on 29 June, will recruit students through "online taster sessions". It will offer a wide curriculum choice, including interactive learning through masterclasses and workshops, with video classrooms, a shared working agenda and independent project work.

This year’s student-recruitment campaign was created on a pro-bono basis by young creatives at Brave and features 2019's graduates, some of whom have secured jobs at companies including Adam & Eve/DDB, R/GA London, Kinetic, MediaCom, Rubicon Project and Vizeum.

A new brand identity for BFS has also been created with pro-bono help from Essence with media support from Clear Channel, MailOnline and Metro.

Ally Owen, founder of Brixton Finishing School, said: "In these uncertain times, when schools and businesses are shuttering the world over, we saw an opportunity to reach more young people and encourage outstanding talent into advertising regardless of academic qualifications.

"We fast-tracked plans to create an inclusive digital space, as well as a physical experience from 2021, to give as many people with potential, who might ordinarily be working in industries like hospitality, a chance to enter our industry."