Yasmin Arrigo
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Brixton Finishing School launches virtual learning during coronavirus

School that champions under-represented talent will provide digital lessons to overcome social distancing.

Brixton Finishing School: new visual identity and campaign
Brixton Finishing School: new visual identity and campaign

Brixton Finishing School, the organisation that provides skills through real-world advertising experiences for under-represented groups, has launched a virtual school. 

BFS has brought forward the initiative by a year due to social-distancing rules related to coronavirus. The virtual school, opening on 29 June, will recruit students through "online taster sessions". It will offer a wide curriculum choice, including interactive learning through masterclasses and workshops, with video classrooms, a shared working agenda and independent project work.

This year’s student-recruitment campaign was created on a pro-bono basis by young creatives at Brave and features 2019's graduates, some of whom have secured jobs at companies including Adam & Eve/DDB, R/GA London, Kinetic, MediaCom, Rubicon Project and Vizeum.

A new brand identity for BFS has also been created with pro-bono help from Essence with media support from Clear Channel, MailOnline and Metro

Ally Owen, founder of Brixton Finishing School, said: "In these uncertain times, when schools and businesses are shuttering the world over, we saw an opportunity to reach more young people and encourage outstanding talent into advertising regardless of academic qualifications.

"We fast-tracked plans to create an inclusive digital space, as well as a physical experience from 2021, to give as many people with potential, who might ordinarily be working in industries like hospitality, a chance to enter our industry."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Department for Education scores top marks for TV creativity

Department for Education scores top marks for TV creativity

Promoted

March 20, 2020
AGENCY

9 ways you can make a D&I difference. Right now.

Promoted

March 17, 2020
What new things are you making space for in 2020?

What new things are you making space for in 2020?

Promoted

March 16, 2020
Metro: From bright beginnings to an even brighter future

Metro: From bright beginnings to an even brighter future

Promoted

March 16, 2020