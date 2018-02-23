Brockmans' gin palace experience returns to London

The brand is taking over Black Swan Studios in Southwark, south London, where people can push a button for a gin cocktail. It ran the experience last year at the Victorian Bath House in the City.

There will also be gin-infused small plates of food as well as what Brockmans refers to as "unique entertainment".

Visitors will also be able to win prizes. The event takes place on 19, 21 and 22 March, and costs £26 which includes four cocktails.

The event has already taken place in Glasgow and Manchester.