Gurjit Degun
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Brockmans' gin palace experience returns to London

Brockmans, the premium gin brand, is bringing its gin palace experience back to the capital.

Brockmans' gin palace experience returns to London

The brand is taking over Black Swan Studios in Southwark, south London, where people can push a button for a gin cocktail. It ran the experience last year at the Victorian Bath House in the City.

There will also be gin-infused small plates of food as well as what Brockmans refers to as "unique entertainment".

Visitors will also be able to win prizes. The event takes place on 19, 21 and 22 March, and costs £26 which includes four cocktails.

The event has already taken place in Glasgow and Manchester. 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now