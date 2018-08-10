Gurjit Degun
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Brooklyn Brewery tours UK with events to showcase local talent

Brooklyn Brewery, the craft beer brand, is touring the UK with a bus offering food, music and art events.

The brand is hosting one-off events that celebrate "local legends" such as DJs, chefs and artists. The activation aims to encourage consumers to celebrate the "Brooklyn state of mind".

The 12-seater bus has visited Glasgow and will be in Birmingham, Leeds and Liverpool. It will be serving Brooklyn Lager, Summer Ale, Scorcher IPA, Sorachi Ace and new orange flavoured pale ale, Naranjito.

Brooklyn Brewery is also partnering with Vice to document the community stories. The brand has created the activation in-house.

Claire Moyle, brand marketing director of Europe at Brooklyn Brewery, said: "Brooklyn on tour is all about seeking out and working with the very best talent in some of the UK’s most creative cities, just as we do at the brewery in New York.

"We have always been proud supporters of food, art and music talent from our very inception and collaborating with creative characters and legendary independent venues is what we enjoy most."

