Brothers & Sisters moves to not-for-profit ad agency model

Creative agency Brothers & Sisters has announced that it is transforming into a social enterprise, committing to investing all of its future profits into the work of charities and non-profit organisations.

The business, which claimed it will be the first agency to operate as a social enterprise, noted that it is changing its articles of association – the rules company officers must follow – to stipulate that all profits should be invested in social causes.

Clients, which include We Buy Any Car, Center Parcs and Yakult Europe, are "really supportive" of the move, according to agency founder and chief creative officer Andy Fowler.

The 16-year-old business's corporate charter will state that company shares cannot be sold unless there is a legal guarantee that its not-for-profit status is kept.

The agency has further committed to continued investment in Grenfell Athletic FC, the football club set up by members of the Grenfell community following the Grenfell Tower disaster in 2017.

It detailed that it had already invested more than £500,000 worth of working hours in support of the football club.

Brothers & Sisters has also arranged the free production of ads worth a similar value, with partner agencies from its network, having invested an additional £300,000 in terms of time spent.

It explained that this is alongside partnerships with Nike and Cadbury, free PR and celebrity endorsements.

According to the agency, part of its work with Grenfell Athletic FC has included creating fundraising campaigns as well as the design of a Nike kit for the players.

The agency enlisted footballers and celebrities, such as Harry Kane, Noel Gallagher, Gorillaz and Sam Smith, to wear and promote the kits and the club.

Alongside sales of the Grenfell Athletic Cadbury Dairy Milk bar the campaigns raised more than £65,000 for the club.

Brothers & Sisters said it is now looking for additional long-term charitable partners.

In addition, the agency has created a film to celebrate its new status as a social enterprise.

Named Prophet, the film focuses on the idea that the word “profit” can mean different things depending on how we look at it.

It focuses on a woman contemplating this notion while walking in nature. The film was created using one continuous shot, with the aim of absorbing the viewer and creating a moment of reflection in a busy and confused world.

It was directed by Rafael Damy and created in partnership with UK production company, Birth, which donated its time for free to the project.

Fowler said: “We’ve been hugely affected by the journey we’ve been on with Grenfell Athletic and the sense of reward for everyone here is inspiring us to do more. Being independent and relatively small means we are well placed to experiment more radically with the business, and our clients are really supportive of this move.

“The world faces many challenges, and we believe creativity and kindness are always the answer. So, in our own little corner of adland, we are hacking the model of capitalism to become a force for good.

"The more successful we are as an agency, the more successful our clients are, the more good we can filter back into these soul projects. Maybe others will be inspired to follow our example. That would really be something."