BT aims to help jobseekers dazzle in interviews with celebrity assistance

BT has enlisted TV personalities broadcaster Anita Rani, comedian Iain Stirling and Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK legend Divina De Campo for a campaign that aims to support jobseekers as they navigate the jobs market from home.

Created by BT’s in-house marketing team, “Stand out skills” shows Rani, Stirling and Divina De Campo as they divulge tips and tricks that will help people to “shine” in their job search, from how to write a job application to how to smash an interview (even if it’s a video call).

The campaign is part of BT’s wider “Skills for tomorrow” brand positioning, and aims to provide 10 million UK residents with the skills they need to thrive in the digital age.

“The global pandemic has had far-reaching consequences for the job market, and it’s only natural that jobseekers’ confidence will have been affected,” Hannah Cornick, head of digital impact and sustainability for BT, said.

The campaign is inspired by research from the brand, which found that the average UK jobseeker has been rejected from 16 different roles during the pandemic, based on a sample size of 2,000 UK jobseekers over the age of 18.

Four in five (81%) jobseekers, meanwhile, have been negatively affected by their search for work over the past year, while 45% said they had experienced decreased motivation as a result of job application rejections.

Cornick continued: “BT remains more committed than ever to its ‘Skills for Tomorrow’ programme, and to ensuring that people have the skills they need to flourish in an increasingly digital world.

“This is why we have launched ‘Stand out skills’, to help those looking for work build their confidence by providing them with the necessary tools and resources they need to get ahead of the competition and stand out in their job search.”

Last month, BT continued its “Skills for tomorrow” positioning with a series of wholesome ads starring football pundit Rio Ferdinand, TV presenter Rylan Clark-Neal, sports presenter Clare Balding and musician Gary Barlow.