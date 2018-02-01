BT chooses Karmarama as second agency on its digital account

BT mobile's recent ad by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

Sources have told Campaign that Karmarama has been appointed the official agency for BT's end-to-end digital process. This includes strategy and planning, user experience, design development, hosting as well as integration and development of the brand-wide strategy.

They will work with Wunderman which was selected last October to handle BT's digital strategy.

Karmarama declined to comment and BT was unable to confirm details of the pitch when asked by Campaign.

BT is set to appoint a third agency for project-based design and build work. The agency the brand is looking for is described as small, flexible and capable of fast turnaround.

SapientRazorfish, which has previously been on BT's digital agency roster, said that they declined to pitch.

This follows BT's appointment of Essence to handle its £160m media account.