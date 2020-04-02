BT combines robots and cake for coding experience

Move over, The Great British Bake Off: BT is teaching parents and children alike to control a robot-staffed bakery through the art of coding, as its "Beyond limits" brand platform continues.

Created by AnalogFolk, "Code a cake" divides coding into three sections – sequencing, variables and repetition – that correspond to baking tasks in the form of colourful blocks of code.

Users can customise the theme of their cakes, with options including a llama piñata, outer space and (unsurprisingly) robots.

The work, which can be found on a microsite, launched today (Thursday) and will run until early next month. It was created by Claire Watson and Lewis Beaton. Media is handled by Essence.

"'Code a cake' is a great demonstration of our ambition to provide essential digital skills and training to 10 million people in the UK," Jo Trimmings, group brand marketing manager at BT, said.

"At a time when education at home couldn’t be more important, we hope this can provide a fun and constructive activity that both adults and kids can benefit from."

The activity is part of BT’s wider Skills for Tomorrow programme, which aims to teach digital skills to 10 million people across the UK.

In October 2019, BT launched its biggest brand campaign in more than 20 years, "Beyond limits", with a TV spot by Saatchi & Saatchi London and a record-breaking event at Wembley Arena featuring musician Jess Glynne.

This was followed by a pop-up in London's Piccadilly Circus that allowed children to create avatars using simple coding skills.

Anna-Louise Gladwell, managing director at AnalogFolk, said: "Creating experiences where creativity, culture and technology come together is something we are incredibly passionate about.

"Moreover, it’s our mission to use digital to make the analogue world better and that’s brought to life perfectly in this work. It’s a great way to get parents and children working and playing together, especially at this unusual and surprising time.

"We’re hugely proud of the creativity and craft in this project. It’s testament to the amazing talent of our team and the innovative spirit at BT."

At the beginning of this year, BT launched a spot promoting its consolidated plan, BT Halo.