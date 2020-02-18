BT creates 'flexible' TV packages with Sky deal

BT is attempting to inject greater flexibility into its TV services, allowing customers to tailor their packages on a month-by-month subscription basis by choosing from an array of content, including Premier League matches, films and TV series.

The telecoms business is integrating Sky’s Now TV programming platform into its available services, allowing customers to watch Sky Sports and channels such as Sky Atlantic.

Launching on 21 February, the 24-month flexible packages will start at £10 per month, with customers given the option to upgrade, downgrade and bolt on content each month.

BT is running a launch offer for BT superfast fibre broadband and an entertainment TV package starting at £37.99 per month.

The five new flexible TV packages, which all carry BT-exclusive AMC programming, are: entertainment at £10 a month, from Now TV; sport at £14, containing Premier League games and all Uefa Champions League matches; Big Entertainment at £20, combining Now TV entertainment and movies packages; big sport at £40, including Sky Sports; and VIP at £60, containing all the above.

Customers can then add bolt-on services such as Sky Sports, Amazon Prime and Netflix.

Marc Allera, chief executive of BT’s consumer division, said: "Our new range of TV packs bring together the best premium services, fully loaded with a wide range of award-winning shows, the best live sports in stunning 4K and the latest must-see films – all with the flexibility to change packs every month, with quick and easy search to find what you want to watch."