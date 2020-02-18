Ben Bold
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

BT creates 'flexible' TV packages with Sky deal

Company has signed deal to carry programmes and movies from Now TV service.

BT: creating more flexible packages for TV viewers
BT: creating more flexible packages for TV viewers

BT is attempting to inject greater flexibility into its TV services, allowing customers to tailor their packages on a month-by-month subscription basis by choosing from an array of content, including Premier League matches, films and TV series.

The telecoms business is integrating Sky’s Now TV programming platform into its available services, allowing customers to watch Sky Sports and channels such as Sky Atlantic.

Launching on 21 February, the 24-month flexible packages will start at £10 per month, with customers given the option to upgrade, downgrade and bolt on content each month.

BT is running a launch offer for BT superfast fibre broadband and an entertainment TV package starting at £37.99 per month.

The five new flexible TV packages, which all carry BT-exclusive AMC programming, are: entertainment at £10 a month, from Now TV; sport at £14, containing Premier League games and all Uefa Champions League matches; Big Entertainment at £20, combining Now TV entertainment and movies packages; big sport at £40, including Sky Sports; and VIP at £60, containing all the above.

Customers can then add bolt-on services such as Sky Sports, Amazon Prime and Netflix.

Marc Allera, chief executive of BT’s consumer division, said: "Our new range of TV packs bring together the best premium services, fully loaded with a wide range of award-winning shows, the best live sports in stunning 4K and the latest must-see films – all with the flexibility to change packs every month, with quick and easy search to find what you want to watch."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The Trust Factor: Building brands with integrity and trust

The Trust Factor: Building brands with integrity and trust

Promoted

February 14, 2020
What new things are you making space for in 2020?

What new things are you making space for in 2020?

Promoted

February 12, 2020
Product of the Year Awards: Convenience, healthy choices and a little bit of luxury

Product of the Year Awards: Convenience, healthy choices and a little bit of luxury

Promoted

February 11, 2020
"Diversity is the lifeblood of creativity. Without it, great ideas can't happen"

"Diversity is the lifeblood of creativity. Without it, great ideas can't happen"

Promoted

February 11, 2020