BT and EE consumer marketing unified under single role

BT: Uniting BT and EE consumer marketing in a single role

Oliver, previously sales and marketing lead for the BT brand, becomes managing director of marketing for its Consumer division with responsibility for both BT and EE.

He is tasked with "making the most of the brands", as well as launching products and services to that "capitalise" on BT and EE’s converged broadband, mobile and Wi-fi networks.

Max Taylor, managing director of marketing for EE, has left the business to "take on a new opportunity", BT said in a statement.

As part of the restructure, Ettienne Brandt takes on the role of managing director of commercial for Consumer, and Ash Roots assumes the position of managing director of digital for Consumer. All changes take place with immediate effect.

Chief executive Marc Allera launched BT’s new Consumer division in May, with ambitious plans to create converged product bundles for BT, EE and Plusnet customers.

Speaking to Campaign at the time of the launch, Oliver insisted that, while some back-office efficiencies and skill sharing makes sense, each brand would continue to operate with its own dedicated marketing resource.

"We have leads for each brand, it’s a brand-focus rather than a product-focus," he added.

"We’re working hard every day to give our customers the widest choice of converged products and services, on the best networks, with the best service," BT commented in a statement on the new appointments.

"This new management structure will ensure that we’re able to be more agile and effective as we create the best connected experiences and provide the best service for our customers right across the UK."