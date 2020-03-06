Sara Spary
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

BT gives customer starring role in her favourite shows in new TV spot

Campaign was created by Saatchi & Saatchi.

BT: ad shows full breadth of TV offering
BT: ad shows full breadth of TV offering

We've all been there – flicking through a seemingly endless list of TV channels but somehow with nothing to watch. BT is playing on that idea in its latest campaign to promote its "flexible" TV packages.

The multimillion-pound campaign kicks off with a 60-second TV spot, which airs tonight (Friday) during Channel 4’s Gogglebox and follows Rachel as she is transported from her living room into her favourite TV shows after switching to BT.

It shows the character starring in a number of dramas, culminating with a passionate kiss with a co-star in the rain. 

The campaign, by Saatchi & Saatchi London, is supported by "disruptive" cinema activity created by DCM Studios and Recipe, designed to highlight that many TV subscribers are paying for channels they have no intention of watching.

The cinema spot, which will air at Cineworld and Vue screens, sees an unexpected western and sci-fi movie start at the end of the trailers.

After confusing the audience, the actors turn to the screen and ask: "You’re not here to watch this, are you? So why would you put up with it at home?"

The cinema activity will be supported by digital posters at Vue foyers advertising the fake films.

Separately, out-of-home executions promoting BT's TV packages will appear across stations including London Victoria, Waterloo and King's Cross St Pancras, Birmingham New Street, Sheffield, Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester Piccadilly.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How Mail Metro Media is winning with women

How Mail Metro Media is winning with women

Promoted

Added 27 hours ago
4 milestones to make addressable linear TV a success

4 milestones to make addressable linear TV a success

Promoted

March 03, 2020
MEDIA
Global news 2020: how brands can join the conversation

Global news 2020: how brands can join the conversation

Promoted

February 26, 2020
AGENCY
"Yeah Iggy. You're right"

"Yeah Iggy. You're right"

Promoted

February 26, 2020