BT gives customer starring role in her favourite shows in new TV spot

We've all been there – flicking through a seemingly endless list of TV channels but somehow with nothing to watch. BT is playing on that idea in its latest campaign to promote its "flexible" TV packages.

The multimillion-pound campaign kicks off with a 60-second TV spot, which airs tonight (Friday) during Channel 4’s Gogglebox and follows Rachel as she is transported from her living room into her favourite TV shows after switching to BT.

It shows the character starring in a number of dramas, culminating with a passionate kiss with a co-star in the rain.

The campaign, by Saatchi & Saatchi London, is supported by "disruptive" cinema activity created by DCM Studios and Recipe, designed to highlight that many TV subscribers are paying for channels they have no intention of watching.

The cinema spot, which will air at Cineworld and Vue screens, sees an unexpected western and sci-fi movie start at the end of the trailers.

After confusing the audience, the actors turn to the screen and ask: "You’re not here to watch this, are you? So why would you put up with it at home?"

The cinema activity will be supported by digital posters at Vue foyers advertising the fake films.

Separately, out-of-home executions promoting BT's TV packages will appear across stations including London Victoria, Waterloo and King's Cross St Pancras, Birmingham New Street, Sheffield, Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester Piccadilly.