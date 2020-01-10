Omar Oakes
BT joins growing number of brands sponsoring esports teams

Major deal secured by Excel sales chief who recently joined from Adidas.

Excel Esports: renamed BT Excel
BT has thrown its hat into the esports arena after signing a multi-year sponsorship agreement with UK-based team Excel Esports.

The British competitive gaming team, who competes in the League of Legends European Championship, has been officially renamed BT Excel and will feature the new BT logo on all kit worn by players.

BT will also provide connectivity and infrastructure for Excel’s headquarters in Twickenham to help them train.

Excel recently hired former Adidas director of global sports marketing Robin McCammon as chief commercial officer, with a remit to attract new sponsorship. 

McCammon said: "This is a sponsorship that will reach beyond the conventional sponsorship formula. BT is about connectivity and community, and that is exactly what Excel and esports in general is all about."

The LEC is the biggest European league within League of Legends, where only the top 10 teams in Europe get to compete. The UK League Championship is the official regional league. 

League of Legends, a multiplayer fantasy battle and strategy game in which players try to destroy the opposing team’s "Nexus" base, has become the world's most popular esport. Last year’s World Championship attracted more than 44 million viewers. 

BT joins other major brands that sponsor LEC teams, such as Renault and Red Bull (Team Vitality), and Audi (Origen).

Excel will wear the BT kit for the very first time this weekend at the Neosurf Cup at Twickenham Stadium.

Pete Jeavons, interim group brand director at BT, commented: "The UK is increasingly a nation of gamers and esports is hugely popular and growing across the world. Excel Esports shows incredible promise as a leading UK-based team and working closely with them is a natural extension of our commitment to provide the connectivity and skills to help people across the UK realise their potential."

