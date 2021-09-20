BT launches campaign encouraging everyday environmentalism

BT has launched an online hub and integrated marketing campaign, designed to get people talking about how they can be more environmentally friendly in their everyday lives, called "The BT big sofa summit".

Devised and delivered by Pitch Marketing Group with media buying through Essence, the hub will give practical advice on the small steps that can be taken to minimise household impact on the environment.

The eight-week integrated marketing campaign will run on social media platforms Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. An audio component will air through the Acast podcast network, and the campaign will also use media partnerships with newsbrand owners Reach and News UK, as well as content on the company’s very own channel, BT Sport.

Lucy Hutchinson, head of PR at Pitch Marketing Group, said: “Our insights indicated that to truly engage with such a big issue, we need to see ourselves as part of the solution and The BT Big Sofa Summit does just that – providing the nation with the inspiration and tools they need to make a difference from the comfort of their sofa.

"This fully integrated campaign has been a real team effort between Pitch and BT’s digital impact team, and we’re excited about the conversations and change it will help inspire.”

The stars fronting the campaign – actor and singer Kimberley Walsh and Diversity dancers Jordan Banjo and Perry Kiely – have hosted their own summits on how they can reduce their carbon footprint. Solutions include taking shorter showers and installing LED lighting around the house.

BT has a 30-million-household-strong customer base, but also provides services for more than a million small businesses. As a result, Walsh, as owner of clothing brand Kimba Kids, will be offering brands tips and tricks on growing their business sustainably.

Andy Wales, chief digital impact and sustainability officer at BT Group, said: “BT is committed to fighting climate change; that’s why we’re upping our game and setting more ambitious net zero targets. We want to go further though, by showing people up and down the country that it’s not just world leaders and large corporations who can make a difference in the fight against climate change: everyone has a part to play.”

BT recently announced plans to bring forward its net zero target from 2045 to 2030 for its own operational emissions and 2040 for its supply chain and customer emissions. In 2020, BT made the switch to 100% renewable energy worldwide.