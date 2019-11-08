Fayola Douglas
BT partners Greene King to rebrand pub in support of women's football

Red Lion in Moorgate becomes Red Lioness.

BT: pub decorated with women's sporting memorabilia
BT has rebranded a London pub as it pledges to inspire more pubs to champion women’s football.

Moorgate's Red Lion pub has become Red Lioness for the next 10 days and its interior has been decorated with inspirational quotes from female sports stars and a selection of memorabilia.

The Red Lioness will host a number of events to celebrate and promote women’s football.

On 9 November, the first 100 fans to visit the pub from 4.30pm will receive a free drink and be able to watch the England versus Germany match that kicks off at 5.30pm.

As part of the Red Lioness pledge, Greene King – which owns the venue – will be showing live BT broadcasts of FA Women’s Super League and England Lionesses matches across 750 of its pubs.

There will be a focus on creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans at participating venues.

BT will broadcast 30 women's games this season, including the north London derby between Tottenham Hotspur FC Women and Arsenal WFC, scheduled for 17 November.

Pete Jeavons, marketing communications director at BT, said: "BT is proud to have broadcast women’s football since 2013 and we are committed to helping grow the women’s game. We would encourage any football fans to visit the Red Lioness and take in some fantastic experiences over the coming 10 days."

