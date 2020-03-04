BT picks Global to handle advertising for 18,500 outdoor sites

BT has picked Global to handle advertising for all of its street furniture across the UK, including its payphones and Wi-Fi-enabled units.

The three-year deal covers print and digital advertising across BT’s network of 18,500 units, as well as any new street furniture that BT installs. The partnership kicks off in April.

It will allow Global to promote content from radio station LBC – a move that Global says will "deliver even more value to the local communities served by the units".

BT’s network is made up of 17,500 traditional KX payphone kiosks, 500 BT6 payphones and 500 digital screens that were previously called InLinkUK and allow people to make free phone calls and charge their mobile devices.

Katherine Ainley, managing director of ventures at BT, said: "Today’s deal with Global to support advertising sales across our street network is another milestone in the evolution of our future street strategy.

"Global has extensive experience of working across traditional and digital media for our existing estate, and have demonstrated a compelling vision for how we can work together in the future to innovate and grow our digital street presence."

In January, Global revealed plans to open up its outdoor inventory to digital advertising sales platform Dax. It allows brands to buy data-driven campaigns on its digital outdoor screens and radio stations.

Global expanded into the out-of-home sector in 2018 when it bought Outdoor Plus, Primesight and Exterion Media.

Stephen Miron, Global’s group chief executive, said: "This three-year partnership with BT will provide advertisers with many opportunities to access BT’s national street furniture estate based in key locations across the UK, many in very close proximity to major high streets and shopping centres.

"As part of the continued investment in our outdoor portfolio, we will be incorporating our newly launched ad platform Dax into the digital street unit screens, enabling advertisers to buy truly dynamic digital outdoor at scale."

Yesterday (Tuesday), Global’s rivals Bauer Media and News UK’s Wireless partnered to a launch digital audio ad platform.