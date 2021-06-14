BT promotes its 'unbreakable' wi-fi packages with slapstick comedy

BT has launched a new ad for its small business arm with a charming take on the old-fashioned slapstick comedies of the Charlie Chaplin era.

BT Enterprise's "All business. No drama" emphasises the brand's reliable connectivity and coverage in the UK in a 30-second spot promoting BT Halo for Business' “unbreakable” wi-fi packages.

Created by Now and directed by Dom&Nic at Outsider, it follows the owner of a glassblowing studio as he narrowly avoids potential everyday disasters happening around him. Seeing a rag on the floor, he reaches to pick it up, just avoiding one of his employees hitting him with a blowpipe. This kicks off a domino effect-style series of potential calamities, all of which the business owner is able to swerve.

The protagonist – and other business owners featuring in a series of print ads – remains blissfully unaware of these narrowly missed incidents, protected by the “unbreakable” connection that BT Halo for business offers, hence living up to its strapline.

Ben da Costa, chief creative officer at Now, said: “In the classic movies of Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin, you see incredible and sometimes perilous action used to comedic effect as their characters miraculously avoid complete disaster. This concept resonated with us and felt like a unique and surprising way to tell the story of BT Halo for business, and the brand’s promise to keep you connected.”

The ad features real glassblowers from a small glassblowing factory in south London and uses a mix of in-camera and digitally created special effects.

Chris Sims, managing director, commercial and marketing at BT’s Enterprise business, said: “We know that SMEs are currently living in a world of uncertainty, so this clever campaign aims to show how BT Halo for business offers them reliability, value for money, and expert support when they need it. Our connectivity solutions make business life truly drama-free.”