BT signs up as lead partner for all England football teams in £50m deal

Five-year agreement covers all 28 national teams.

England's Marcus Rashford
BT has become exclusive lead partner for all 28 England national football teams and Wembley Stadium in a five-year deal reported to be worth around £50m.

Under the agreement, the BT logo will appear on the training kit worn by the senior men’s and women’s squads, along with the development, disability and futsal teams.

EE, BT’s mobile network brand, will continue to be the main sponsor of Wembley Stadium, which featured in a new ad for the brand last week to launch EE's 5G service.

BT and EE customers will get access to exclusive England team match offers and tickets to Football Association events.

Marc Allera, chief executive of BT’s consumer division, said: "We have worked with The FA for six years as part of our partnership with Wembley Stadium to connect even more fans with the national game and this groundbreaking deal sees us extend that from grassroots football all the way to the pinnacle of the women’s and men’s teams.

"We’re committed to making BT a national champion and what better way than backing the national game and the national teams? This partnership will reach all areas of football, including grassroots football and communities up and down the country."

