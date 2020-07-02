BT Sport awards ad sales to broadcast rival Sky

BT Sport has awarded its advertising sales contract to Sky Media – the sales arm of its Premier League broadcasting rival Sky Sports – ending a seven-year relationship with Channel 4.

The deal will mean that Sky Media, Sky’s advertising sales house, will exclusively sell ads and sponsorships across all BT Sport channels in the UK.

It marks a significant shift in the history of the UK’s biggest pay-TV broadcasters, which has been steeped in acrimony in recent years as BT launched itself as a competitor to Sky in 2012, which previously had a near-monopoly of rights to show Premier League and Champions League football in the UK.

In addition to a relatively small share of Premier League matches, BT has also acquired exclusive rights to show the Uefa Champions League and Uefa Europa League, as well as sharing the FA Cup with the BBC.

The media environment has also shifted dramatically in recent years, with online retail behemoth Amazon securing a small number of Premier League coverage in the UK amid a surge in popularity for streaming platforms.

In a sign of hostilities beginning to thaw in 2017, BT and Sky agreed a content deal in which allowed Sky customers to add BT Sport to their Sky subscriptions and BT TV customers to access Now TV content on their set-top boxes for the first time, earlier this year.

BT Sport ran a competitive tender process in which Channel 4, which won the business in 2013, repitched alongside major sales houses including ITV.

Andy Haworth, managing director of BT Sport, said: "Channel 4 have been a great partner who have been with us since launch and have helped us become the established business we are today. I would like to thank them for all of their hard work and support.

"We are excited to be forging a new partnership with the Sky Media team, whose expertise in the sport market stood out, we are excited about the new opportunities this will bring and look forward to working together."