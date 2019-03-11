BT Sport and Facebook pack a punch with their mobile-first approach

Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder was the biggest boxing match of 2018. And BT Sport wanted everyone to watch it unfold.

Great Britain’s Fury attempted to steal the American’s WBC heavyweight title in a much-anticipated battle in December 2018. BT Sport was broadcasting the fight and wanted to attract a broad UK crowd to its pay-per-view production, by targeting over 18s with an interest in boxing. It knew its viewers were interested in upcoming bouts but it wasn’t reaching certain audiences.

So it looked to digital to help raise awareness of the Fury-Wilder fight and drive Box Office sign-ups. It turned to Facebook to boost performance by efficiently targeting boxing fans.

Mobile-first makes an impact

The partnership meant Facebook and Instagram could work with BT and its agencies on best practices across the platforms, and together, help create a strategy using short form, mobile-first creative.



The assets centred around BT Sport’s best asset: its boxers. The video creatives featured Fury and Wilder, showcasing their vibrant personalities in fun, edgy and authentic snippets. Over two weeks, during the build-up to the fight, a creative mix of in-feed ads appeared across the target audiences’ social media feeds. The creatives were high impact – much like the bout itself – using dynamic typography and engaging sound. And the strategy delivered a knock-out blow.

Standout stats • BT Sport reached 4.5 million people

• Using Facebook brand lift it asked three questions to track ad and brand recall and each achieved a double-digit lift

